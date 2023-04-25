City of Calgary set to make 'important announcement' on future event centre

The City of Calgary is holding a news conference at 3:30 p.m. MT with the provincial government, the Calgary Sport and Entertainment Corporation and The Calgary Stampede, where - according to multiple reports - the parties are expected to announce a deal is in place for a new arena and event centre.

Calgary mayor Jyoti Gondek, Alberta premier Danielle Smith, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) CEO John Bean and Calgary Stampede CEO Joel Cowley will be in attendance for the announcement.

The (CSEC) and the city restarted talks on a new event centre last October after a previous agreement collapsed the year before, and Smith said she wanted to find ways the province could help the city and the Flames complete the project.

"As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames are an integral part of the fabric of the city, not to mention a critical direct and indirect economic driver and job creator for the community," she told The Canadian Press in October.

The initial estimate for Calgary's event centre was $550 million split between the two parties, but that figure increased to $634 million.

Shovels were set to hit the ground last year for a 19,000-seat hockey arena and concert venue, but the Flames withdrew because of rising costs.

Calgary city council voted in January of 2022 to recruit a third party to get the project back on track.

Scotiabank Saddledome is the second-oldest arena in the NHL behind New York's Madison Square Garden.

Files from The Canadian Press were used for this report.