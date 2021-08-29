10m ago
Blue Jays release P Edwards
Toronto Blue Jays reliever CJ Edwards cleared release waivers and is now a free agent, the team announced on Sunday. Edwards made six appearances for the Jays and posted an 0-0 record with a 6.75 ERA in 5.1 innings.
TSN.ca Staff
The 29-year-old was placed on the 10-day injured in June with a strained left oblique. He was eventually transferred to the 60-day IL.
Edwards began rehab assignments in the Jays’ lower minor league system prior to his release.
The Newberry, South Carolina native also made one appearance for the Atlanta Braves this season before he was released.