31m ago
Suess scores winner in overtime to lift Moose to win over Wolves
C.J. Suess scored his 14th goal of the season 92 seconds into overtime as the Manitoba Moose rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday in the American Hockey League.
The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG — C.J. Suess scored his 14th goal of the season 92 seconds into overtime as the Manitoba Moose rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday in the American Hockey League.
Leon Gawanke tied the game for Winnipeg (26-32-1) on a power-play goal midway through the third period. Seth Griffith and Kristian Vesalainen also scored.
Patrick Brown and Jake Bischoff scored short-handed goals 35 seconds apart to give the Wolves (26-25-7) a 3-1 lead in the second period. Lucas Elvenes had the other goal.
Moose goaltender Eric Comrie stopped 16 shots.
Chicago's Garret Sparks, a former Maple Leafs goalie, made 26 saves in the losing effort.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.