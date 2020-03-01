Suess scores winner in overtime to lift Moose to win over Wolves

WINNIPEG — C.J. Suess scored his 14th goal of the season 92 seconds into overtime as the Manitoba Moose rallied for a 4-3 win over the Chicago Wolves on Sunday in the American Hockey League.

Leon Gawanke tied the game for Winnipeg (26-32-1) on a power-play goal midway through the third period. Seth Griffith and Kristian Vesalainen also scored.

Patrick Brown and Jake Bischoff scored short-handed goals 35 seconds apart to give the Wolves (26-25-7) a 3-1 lead in the second period. Lucas Elvenes had the other goal.

Moose goaltender Eric Comrie stopped 16 shots.

Chicago's Garret Sparks, a former Maple Leafs goalie, made 26 saves in the losing effort.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2020.