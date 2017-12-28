Claesson to have hearing for hit vs. Bruins

Ottawa Senators defenceman Fredrik Claesson will have a hearing Thursday for an illegal check to the head on forward Noel Acciari of the Boston Bruins, NHL Player Safety announced.

Ottawa’s Fredrik Claesson will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Boston’s Noel Acciari. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) December 28, 2017

Late in the first period, Claesson cut across the ice and delivered the hit, prompting a scrum to ensue between the two clubs. Acciari left the game but did return in the second period.

Claesson received a five minute major and a game misconduct.

In 31 games so far this season, the 25-year-old has one goal and one assist.

The Senators will be back in action Friday night when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.