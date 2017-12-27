Canadian defenceman Kale Clague is likely to miss Wednesday's clash vs. Slovakia after blocking a shot with his right foot against Finland in the tournament opener on Boxing Day, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

McKenzie says X-rays came back negative and there is reportedly no fracture. With Clague likely sidelined, Cale Makar and Dante Fabbro could pair up on Wednesday.

Team CAN D Kale Clague is likely to miss tonight’s game vs. SVK after blocking a shot with his right foot last night. X-rays negative, reportedly no fracture. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 27, 2017

The 19-year-old Clague, selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2016 Draft, has 10 goals and 37 assists over 28 games with the Brandon Wheat Kings this season.

He had four shots on goal in Canada's 4-2 win over Finland on Tuesday. Clague had six assists over seven games during last year's world junior hockey championship.