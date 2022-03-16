Claude Giroux and Hampus Lindholm officially occupy the NHL’s high-rent district.

The two top rental candidates – neither is under contract for 2022-23 - are listed No. 1 and 2 on the new TSN Trade Bait list.

Philadelphia centre Claude Giroux moves up from second last week and is widely expected to be traded after playing his 1,000th NHL game with the Flyers Thursday at home versus Nashville.

Among the most motivated buyers for Giroux’s services are the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.

Contract negotiations continue between Lindholm and Anaheim, but as long as Lindholm remains unsigned, he is a prime target Stanley Cup-contending teams who need a stud defenceman.

Which is to say virtually every team with legitimate championship aspirations.

Boston and Florida, again, come to mind immediately as teams that would love to have the 6-foot-4 left defenceman who rises from No. 14.

After four weeks at No. 1, Arizona left defenceman Jakob Chychrun drops to No. 3, but only because he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against Boston on Saturday. Just how long he will be sidelined is unclear.

Chychrun had 5 goals and 10 points in six games before the injury.

1. Claude Giroux, Phi

2. Hampus Lindholm, Ana

3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari

4. Ben Chiarot, Mtl

5. Rickard Rakell, Ana

6. Mark Giordano, Sea

7. Jake DeBrusk, Bos

8. Jacob Middleton, SJ

9. Justin Braun, Phi

10. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea

11. Colin Miller, Buf

12. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi

13. Nick Paul, Ott

14. Brandon Hagel, Chi

15. Max Domi, CBJ

16. Andrew Copp, Wpg

17. John Klingberg, Dal

18. Jack McBain, Min*

19. Shea Weber, Mtl

20. Nick Leddy, Det

21. Tyler Motte, Van

22. Travis Hamonic, Van

23. Arizona Cap Space

24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl

25. Brock Boeser, Van

26. J.T. Miller, Van

27. Toronto First-Rounder

28. Conor Garland, Van

29. Zach Sanford, Ott

30. Robert Hagg, Buf

31. Owen Tippett, Fla

32. Tampa First-Rounder

33. Andreas Johnsson, NJ

34. Tomas Hertl, SJ

35. Carson Soucy, Sea

36. Brett Kulak, Mtl

37. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana

38. Pavel Zacha, NJ

39. Jack Roslovic, CBJ

40. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR

41. Damon Severson, NJ

42. Johan Larsson, Ari

43. Buffalo Cap Space

44. Mark Pysyk, Buf

45. Calvin de Haan, Chi

46. Phil Kessel, Ari

47. Paul Stastny, Wpg

48. Michael Del Zotto, Ott

49. Karel Vejmelka, Ari

50. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ

51. John Marino, Pit

52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR

53. Timothy Liljegren, Tor

54. Colin Blackwell, Sea

55. Jeff Petry, Mtl

56. Dominik Kubalik, Chi

57. Cal Clutterbuck, NYI

58. Filip Zadina, Det

59. Ivan Provorov, Phi

60. Marc Staal, Det