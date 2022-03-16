1h ago
Giroux takes top spot on TSN's latest Trade Bait Board
Claude Giroux and Hampus Lindholm officially occupy the NHL’s high-rent district. The two top rental candidates – neither is under contract for 2022-23 - are listed No. 1 and 2 on the new TSN Trade Bait list.
TSN.ca Staff
Are Avs making room to add Giroux?
Philadelphia centre Claude Giroux moves up from second last week and is widely expected to be traded after playing his 1,000th NHL game with the Flyers Thursday at home versus Nashville.
Among the most motivated buyers for Giroux’s services are the Florida Panthers and Colorado Avalanche.
Contract negotiations continue between Lindholm and Anaheim, but as long as Lindholm remains unsigned, he is a prime target Stanley Cup-contending teams who need a stud defenceman.
Which is to say virtually every team with legitimate championship aspirations.
Boston and Florida, again, come to mind immediately as teams that would love to have the 6-foot-4 left defenceman who rises from No. 14.
After four weeks at No. 1, Arizona left defenceman Jakob Chychrun drops to No. 3, but only because he suffered a lower-body injury in a game against Boston on Saturday. Just how long he will be sidelined is unclear.
Chychrun had 5 goals and 10 points in six games before the injury.
1. Claude Giroux, Phi
2. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
4. Ben Chiarot, Mtl
5. Rickard Rakell, Ana
6. Mark Giordano, Sea
7. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
8. Jacob Middleton, SJ
9. Justin Braun, Phi
10. Calle Jarnkrok, Sea
11. Colin Miller, Buf
12. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
13. Nick Paul, Ott
14. Brandon Hagel, Chi
15. Max Domi, CBJ
16. Andrew Copp, Wpg
17. John Klingberg, Dal
18. Jack McBain, Min*
19. Shea Weber, Mtl
20. Nick Leddy, Det
21. Tyler Motte, Van
22. Travis Hamonic, Van
23. Arizona Cap Space
24. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
25. Brock Boeser, Van
26. J.T. Miller, Van
27. Toronto First-Rounder
28. Conor Garland, Van
29. Zach Sanford, Ott
30. Robert Hagg, Buf
31. Owen Tippett, Fla
32. Tampa First-Rounder
33. Andreas Johnsson, NJ
34. Tomas Hertl, SJ
35. Carson Soucy, Sea
36. Brett Kulak, Mtl
37. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
38. Pavel Zacha, NJ
39. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
40. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
41. Damon Severson, NJ
42. Johan Larsson, Ari
43. Buffalo Cap Space
44. Mark Pysyk, Buf
45. Calvin de Haan, Chi
46. Phil Kessel, Ari
47. Paul Stastny, Wpg
48. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
49. Karel Vejmelka, Ari
50. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
51. John Marino, Pit
52. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
53. Timothy Liljegren, Tor
54. Colin Blackwell, Sea
55. Jeff Petry, Mtl
56. Dominik Kubalik, Chi
57. Cal Clutterbuck, NYI
58. Filip Zadina, Det
59. Ivan Provorov, Phi
60. Marc Staal, Det