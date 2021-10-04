Claudio Ranieri is back in the Premier League.

The 69-year-old Italian was named Watford manager on Monday following the dismissal of Xisco Munoz on Sunday.

Ranieri famously led Leicester City to a shock Premier League title in 2016 and also spent time at Chelsea and Fulham.

He becomes the Hornets' 15th manager since the Pozzo family purchased the club in 2016.

After seven matches, Watford sits 15th in the table on seven points.

The job for Ranieri is the 20th club team the Rome native has coached in his 35-year managerial career. Among his jobs outside of England, Ranieri has managed at Napoli, Valencia, Atletico, Juventus, Inter, Roma and Monaco. In 2014, he served as manager of the Greece national team. Most recently, Ranieri had a two-year spell at Sampdoria that he left at the conclusion of last season.

Ranieri's first match in charge of the Hornets comes on Oct. 16 when they host leaders Liverpool at Vicarage Road.