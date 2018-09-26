Only months after getting his Tigers to the College Football Playoff, quarterback Kelly Bryant is set to leave Clemson.

Told on Sunday by coach Dabo Swinney that he would no longer be his starter, the 22-year-old Bryant has decided to transfer.

"I feel like it's what's best for me and my future,” Bryant told Manie Robinson of The Greenville News. “I was just going to control what I could control and try to make the most of my opportunity, but at the end of the day, I just don't feel like I’ve gotten a fair shot."

Freshman Trevor Lawrence will now be the man behind centre. Bryant says he has no hard feelings towards his replacement.

“[Coaching staff] asked me how I felt about it,” Bryant said. “I was like, ‘I’m not discrediting Trevor. He’s doing everything asked of him, but on my side of it, I feel like I haven't done anything to not be the starter. I've been here. I've waited my turn. I've done everything y’all have asked me to do, plus more.’"

Bryant is in his fourth year at Clemson. He was a backup for his first two seasons, but took over the starting job upon Deshaun Watson's declaration for the NFL Draft where he was taken 17th overall by the Houston Texans.

Under new NCAA redshirt rules, Bryant is still able to play out his final year of eligibility elsewhere because appearing in four games or under does not burn a year of eligibility.

In 30 games with the Tigers, Bryant has amassed 4,300 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. As a starter, Bryant is 16-2.

Bryant says his exit will be bittersweet.

“I’ve been with this senior class for four years," Bryant said. "Seeing how much we built and poured into this program, it's tough to walk away from it. But at the same time, I’ve got to do what’s best for me. And I feel like this is the best situation for me."

No. 3 Clemson hosts Syracuse on Saturday.