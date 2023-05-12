The Cleveland Browns have acquired three-time Pro Bowl linebacker Za’Darius Smith from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for fifth-round picks in the 2024 and 2025 NFL Draft, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The full trade, per league source:#Browns get:

Za'Darius Smith

2025 6th-round pick

2025 7th-roundpick#Vikings get:

2024 5th-round pick

2025 5th-round pick https://t.co/outlkV71ME — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2023

The Browns also obtain a sixth and seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In 16 games for the Vikings, the 30-year-old tallied 44 combined tackles (32 solo, 12 assisted), 15 tackles-for-loss and 10 sacks, earning his third-career Pro Bowl honour.

Smith spent the 2022 season with the Vikings after spending the previous three seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2019-21), when he earned back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in the 2019 and 2020 season.

Originally a draft choice of the Baltimore Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft (122nd overall), the former Kentucky Wildcat played four seasons with the Ravens (2015-18).

Through 107 career games in the NFL, Smith has amassed 271 combined tackles and 54.5 sacks.

Smith was previously under contract with the Vikings thru 2024 with a $9.4m salary & only $5m guaranteed in 2023.



Now? $11.75m fully guaranteed money in 2023. https://t.co/RMDIFybHw2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 12, 2023

Smith now has $11.75m fully guaranteed money in 2023.