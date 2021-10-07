2h ago
Report: Browns' QB Mayfield sustained partially torn labrum, will not require surgery
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has used a shoulder harness to play for the past two weeks, suffered a partially torn labrum on Sept 19 against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As of now, he will not require surgery.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Browns 14, Vikings 7
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has used a shoulder harness to play for the past two weeks, suffered a partially torn labrum on Sept 19 against the Houston Texans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. As of now, he will not require surgery.
Mayfield was listed on the injury report and has not missed a practice snap since sustaining the injury.
The 26-year-old has completed just 34-of-64 passes for one touchdown since Week 2 against the Texans but does not blame the shoulder harness for his accuracy issues.
'It shouldn't, no," said Mayfield when asked if his harness was affecting his accuracy before practice on Wednesday. "It’s just about making the plays when they’re there. “I really don’t think it’s that complicated. Everybody’s going to try and make an excuse. I pretty much hit on it after the game, just gotta make the damn play."
In four games this season, the former No. 1 overall selection in the 2018 NFL Draft has completed 65 per cent of his passes for 935 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 59 yards and another touchdown. The Browns have won three-straight games following a Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.