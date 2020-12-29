The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Freddie Kitchens after just one season, the team announced.

“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season." General Manager John Dorsey said in a statement, "We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success.”

The Browns entered the year with high expectations they failed to live up to, finishing the year third in the AFC North with a 6-10 record.

The Browns missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season, the longest drought in the NFL.

Co-owner's of the organization, Dee and Jimmy Haslam said, “We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach." \

Cleveland hired Kitchens as head coach after a successful 2018 season, when he started the year as running backs coach before getting promoted to offensive coordinator when the team fired head coach Hue Jackson.

With the firing, the Browns will be looking for their 10th head coach since firing Butch Davis, the last coach to lead them to the playoffs, in 2004.

The Haslam's added, "Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”