BEREA, Ohio — Browns star receiver Jarvis Landry has cleared concussion protocol and is practicing.

Landry sustained a head injury at the end of a 29-yard reception off a short shovel pass in the third quarter of Sunday's 40-25 win over Baltimore. Despite missing the fourth quarter, Landry finished with eight catches for a career-high 167 yards.

Landry's return means quarterback Baker Mayfield could have his full complement of wide receivers for Monday night's game at San Francisco.

Rashard Higgins is back after missing three games with a knee injury, and Antonio Callaway is back following a four-game league suspension for a substance abuse violation.

Their absences allowed the Ravens to concentrate on Odell Beckham Jr., which opened things up for Landry and Cleveland's running game.

Landry has 18 catches for 328 yards this season. He has caught at least two passes in 82 consecutive games, the league's longest active streak.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL