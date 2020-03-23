The Cleveland Browns announced Monday owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have pledged $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief in Ohio.

"We are humbled by the tremendous work of people around the world in their efforts to help those impacted by COVID-19 and we wanted to try to positively impact those affected in our own communities of Cleveland and Columbus," Dee and Jimmy Haslam said in a press release. "We are grateful for the individuals who are putting others before themselves and for the sacrifices they are making."