The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they are placing pass rusher Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

We will place DE Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/BCyHgg6nXs — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2020

Statement from the Cleveland Browns: pic.twitter.com/egvUCCW3lk — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 20, 2020

A statement from the Browns said there were no high risk contacts so no other players will miss Sunday's game.

In nine games this season, Garrett has 9.5 sacks and 31 tackles.

