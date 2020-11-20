38m ago
Browns place Garrett on reserve/COVID list
The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they are placing pass rusher Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TSN.ca Staff
Berry is high on Chubb and Hunt going forward
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Cleveland Browns announced Friday they are placing pass rusher Myles Garrett on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
A statement from the Browns said there were no high risk contacts so no other players will miss Sunday's game.
In nine games this season, Garrett has 9.5 sacks and 31 tackles.
More to come.