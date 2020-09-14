10m ago
Browns place TE Njoku (knee) on IR
The Cleveland Browns placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Monday. The team also signed kicker Cody Parkey and waived kicker Austin Seibert.
TSN.ca Staff
NFL: Browns 6, Ravens 38
Njoku had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.