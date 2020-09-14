The Cleveland Browns placed tight end David Njoku on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Monday.

The team also signed kicker Cody Parkey and waived kicker Austin Seibert.

Njoku had three receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' season-opening loss to the Baltimore Ravens.