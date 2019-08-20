Which NFL team has improved most this offseason?

Baker Mayfield would like a word with New York Giants management.

The 2018 first overall pick and Cleveland Browns quarterback expressed disbelief over the team's decision to draft Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth overall selection.

"I cannot believe the Giants took Daniel Jones," the 24-year-old Austin, TX native said in a GQ profile. "Blows my mind."

For Mayfield, Jones never demonstrated an ability to win at the collegiate level and that raises red flags for what he'll be able to do as a pro. A three-year starter with the Blue Devils, Jones was 17-19 and finished his NCAA career with 52 touchdowns to 29 interceptions.

"Some people overthink it," Mayfield said. "That's where people go wrong. They forget you've gotta win."

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, believes that winning isn't something a QB can learn on the job.

"Either you have a history of winning and being that guy for your team," Mayfield said, "or you don't."

In the interview, Mayfield also addressed the infamous planting of the Oklahoma flag in the Ohio State logo at the 50-yard line after a Week 2, 31-16 upset of the Buckeyes in 2017.

"A lot of things I do are orchestrated, but things like [that], in the moment, emotionally, I'm just being me," Mayfield said. "I worked so hard to beat them after they beat us at home the year before that I was so excited and overcome with emotion that one thing led to another. But a lot of Ohio people didn't like me after that one."

Mayfield says he's still incredulous that Oklahoma administration forced him to apologize for it, telling the pivot that it wasn't what the program was about.

“Actually we won," Mayfield said of the game. "That's what we're about. I had done so much and worked so hard to play for that school, I was just kinda...almost embarrassed for them to tell me to apologize."

As for his apology, Mayfield admits there wasn't any contrition in it.

“Zero," he said. "Zero. Absolutely not."

Mayfield's Browns open up their 2019 campaign on September 8, hosting the Tennessee Titans at FirstEnergy Stadium.