The Cleveland Browns have released edge rusher and former first overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, per reports.

Clowney, 30, played 26 games for Cleveland the last two seasons, where he collected 23 QB hits and recorded 11 sacks.

Originally drafted by he Houston Texans in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney spent his first five seasons there, where he was selected to his only three Pro Bowl teams from 2016-18.

He played for the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans before joining the Browns ahead of the 2021 season.

The South Carolina Gamecock star has dealt with injuries throughout his NFL career, having played every game in a season just once in his nine seasons - in 2017.

In 109 career NFL games, the Rock Hill, SC native has 43 sacks and 13 forced fumbles.