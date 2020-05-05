The Cleveland Browns see Myles Garrett staying with the organization for a long time.

In an interview that aired on Tuesday, Browns GM Andrew Berry joined the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Garrett's name came up in the conversation.

"We have a lot of belief in Myles, we view him as a long-term member of the organization." Berry said.

Garrett, 24, has spent three seasons with the Browns and was named to the 2017 NFL All-Rookie Team.

The defensive end entered the 2019 season with his name in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. But any chance of that came to a hault during Week 11 when he struck Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely and missed the final six weeks of the season. On Feb. 12 he was reinstated, "We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Berry said via a statement that day.

Adding, "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

Garrett has two years remaining on a four-year $30.4 million deal that he signed in 2017.

In the interview with Rapoport, Berry added, "We love the player, love the person as well so we certainly hope that he will be a Brown for years to come."

Rapoport has speculated that if an extension is reached, Garrett has a legitimate chance to be the first $25 million per year pass rusher.