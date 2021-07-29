Ricky Rubio's second stint in the Twin Cities is over.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Minnesota Timberwolves have traded the veteran point guard, a second-round pick in 2022 and cash to the Cleveland Cavaliers for forward Taurean Prince.

Rubio, currently on international duty with Spain at the Olympics, appeared in 68 games for the T-Wolves last season, averaging 8.6 points on .388 shooting with 6.4 assists and 3.3 boards over 26.1 minutes a night.

The 30-year-old Rubio spent the first six seasons of his career with the T-Wolves before two years with the Utah Jazz and one year with the Phoenix Suns. He's heading into the final year of a three-year, $51 million deal signed with the Suns ahead of the 2019-2020 season.

Prince, 27, split last season between the Cavs and Brooklyn Nets. He appeared in a combined 41 games, averaging 9.5 PPG on .401 shooting, 3.5 RPG and 1.9 APG over 22.1 minutes a night.

A native of San Marcos, TX, Prince was the 12th overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft out of Baylor. He heads into his sixth NBA season, having spent the first three seasons of his career with the Atlanta Hawks. He is heading into the final year of a two-year, $25.25 million deal signed with the Nets ahead of last season.