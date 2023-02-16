The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a buyout with longtime forward Kevin Love, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Full details at @TheAthletic, including an Eastern Conference playoff contender expected to emerge as a suitor for Love: https://t.co/oyvrEdjsNe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 16, 2023

Love, 34, has averaged 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game in 41 games this year - including three starts.

The 15-year NBA veteran is in his ninth season with the Cavaliers after being acquired via trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves ahead of the 2014-15 season.

The five-time All-Star won the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cavaliers.

Charania also notes that the Miami Heat are expected to be strong suitors for the big man's services.

In 853 career NBA games with the Timberwolves and Cavaliers, Love has averaged 17.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, including leading the league with 15.2 rebounds per game in 2010-11.