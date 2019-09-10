Longtime baseball and basketball play-by-play man Fred McLeod has died.

A native of Strongsville, OH, McLeod was 67 and had spent nearly four decades in broadcasting. No cause of death has been released.

A graduate of Point Place College in Pittsburgh, McLeod took jobs in St. Joseph, MO and Steubenville, OH before WJKW in Cleveland in 1979, becoming the play-by-play man for the Indians.

He would later head to KPIX in San Francisco where he took over play-by-play duties for the Oakland Athletics.

In 1982, McLeod took a job in Detroit and became the play-by-play voice for the Pistons in 1984. In over two decades in that role, McLeod was the voice of three championship Pistons team.

Since 2006, McLeod had been the voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers, calling the team's first ever championship in 2016.

In 2016, McLeod's wife, FOX Cleveland meterologist Beth McLeod, tweeted out video of her husband making call in the closing seconds of the Cavs' Game 7 victory over the Golden State Warriors.

Man WHAT!!!!??? 😢😢OMG this is extremely sad. @CavsFredMcLeod May you rest in Paradise my friend! @BethHMcLeod my prayers sent up above to you and your family!! 🙏🏾❤️❤️❤️ #RIPFred https://t.co/XWMHUqWJxf — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 10, 2019

Among those mourning McLeod on Twitter was Los Angeles Lakers star and former Cav, LeBron James.

"May you rest in paradise, my friend," James tweeted.