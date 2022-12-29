The resurgent Cleveland Cavaliers' worst fears were confirmed on Wednesday.

The team announced an MRI on Ricky Rubio revealed a tear in his ACL and the 31-year-old point guard will miss the remainder of the season.

The Spaniard incurred the injury during the late stages of Tuesday night's 108-104 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans when he slipped awkwardly while driving the lane. He immediately exited the game.

Rubio was in his 11th season and first with the Cavs. Through 34 games, Rubio was averaging a career-best 13.1 points on .363 shooting, 6.6 assists and 4.1 boards over 28.5 minutes a night.

A native of El Masnou, Rubio has appeared in 665 career games with the Cavs, Minnesota Timberwolves, Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.