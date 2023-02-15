The Cleveland Cavaliers signed forward Danny Green for the remainder of the 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Green appeared in three games with the Memphis Grizzlies this season before being traded to the Houston Rockets as part of three-team deal and subsequently being waived.

Over his 14-year NBA career, Green has played in 822 games with Memphis, Philadelphia, L.A. Lakers, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland, owning career averages of 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.03 steals in 25.3 minutes per contest while also shooting .399 from the three-point line. His 165 playoff games are the 3rd-most of any active NBA player, behind only LeBron James (266) and Andre Iguodala (177).

A three-time NBA Champion with the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers (2014, 2019, 2020), Green is one of just four players in NBA history to win championships with three different franchises (LeBron James, Robert Horry and John Salley).

More details to follow.