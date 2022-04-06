The Cleveland Guardians and star third baseman Jose Ramirez have agreed on a five-year, $124 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal includes a full no-trade clause.

Ramirez has has $150 million in guaranteed salary between this new contract, his existing 2022 salary and his 2023 option which was picked up by the club.

The 29-year-old finished sixth in MVP voting last season as he hit 36 home runs, 103 RBI, 111 runs scored, and 27 stolen bases in 152 games.

In 980 career games, all with Cleveland, the native of Bani, Dominican Republic has 163 home runs, 540 RBI, 607 runs scored and 154 steals. The three-time all-star has a career .278/.354/.501 slash line.