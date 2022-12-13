The Cleveland Guardians are signing veteran catcher Mike Zunino, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports.

An All-Star in 2021, the 31-year-old Zunino spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

A native of Cape Coral, FL, Zunino was limited to only 36 games in 2022 due to a left arm injury that required season-ending surgery in June.

In his limited action, Zunino batted .148 with five home runs, 16 runs batted in and an OPS of .499. During his All-Star season the previous year, he hit .216 with a career-high 33 HRs, 62 RBI and an .860 OPS.

The third overall pick out of Florida in the 2012 MLB Amateur Draft, Zunino spent the first six seasons of his career with the Seattle Mariners.

Zunino played in 2022 on a one-year, $3 million deal.

He joins Mississauga, Ont. native Bo Naylor among the Guardians' backstop options.

The Zunino signing is a part of a flurry of catcher transactions in recent days with the signing of Willson Contreras by the St. Louis Cardinals and Christian Vasquez joining the Minnesota Twins. Catchers Sean Murphy, William Contreras and Manny Pina were all involved in a three-way deal on Monday consummated by the Atlanta Braves, Milwaukee Brewers and Oakland Athletics.

The Toronto Blue Jays are believed to be entertaining offers for their trio of catchers: Danny Jansen, top prospect Gabriel Moreno and All-Star Alejandro Kirk.