Indians OF Mercado to have MRI on injured left wrist

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cleveland Indians outfielder Oscar Mercado will undergo an MRI on his left wrist, which he injured while making a diving catch in an exhibition game.

Manager Terry Francona said Mercado, who had a solid rookie season in 2019, will have the imaging tests on Friday. The team will provide an update on his status once the tests are completed and evaluated.

Mercado got hurt when he caught a ball hit by San Francisco’s Alex Dickerson in the fourth inning of Thursday's game in Scottsdale. The 25-year-old did not return, and the Indians said the initial diagnosis was that Mercado sustained a sprain.

Before getting hurt, Mercado hit a two-run homer in the top of the inning.

Cleveland's outfield situation remains fluid, and Mercado's injury is the latest to hit the team at spring training.

Mercado batted .269 with 15 homers and 59 RBIs in 118 games last season and was penciled in for a starting spot this year.

His versatility will allow Francona to play him in any of the three outfield positions, but mostly in centre. Delino DeShields, who was acquired from Texas in the off-season trade of ace Corey Kluber, gives the Indians a dependable option if Mercado is out for a significant period.

The Indians have already had their fair share of injuries in camp.

Starting pitcher Mike Cevinger had knee surgery and won't be back until mid-April at the earliest. Hard-throwing reliever Emmanuel Clase could be out three months with a strained shoulder and right-handers Carlos Carrasco (hip) and Aaron Civale (groin) have been slowed by injuries.

