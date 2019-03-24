GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Indians have signed infielder Brad Miller to a major league contract.

Miller was signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers on Feb. 27. He opted out of it on March 21 and signed with the Indians, who will start the season with second baseman Jason Kipnis and shortstop Francisco Lindor on the injured list.

The Indians cleared a roster spot for Miller by placing pitcher Danny Salazar on the 60-day injured list while he rehabs his right shoulder from surgery.

Miller joins Max Moroff and Eric Stamets in the middle infield.

"He has a done a lot of damage against right-handed pitching," manager Terry Francona said. "We will mix and match a bit depending how guys are swinging the bat. Our guys did a good job of finding someone who could help us at this late stage of spring. That's not an easy thing to do."

Miller played with the Rays and Brewers last season, his sixth in the league since he was the Mariners' second-round pick. He played three seasons with the Mariners before moving on to the Rays.

Miller hit .230 in 75 games last season. He has a .239 average with 75 home runs in 680 games. He has played all four infield positions, 375 at shortstop and 156 at second base.

The Indians will keep Hanley Ramirez on the opening day roster as a designated hitter and part time first baseman.

