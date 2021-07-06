CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians signed catcher Wilson Ramos and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

A two-time All-Star, Ramos spent the first six weeks this season with the Detroit Tigers. The 33-year-old batted .200 with six homers and 13 RBIs in 35 games before he went on the injured list twice in May with a lower back issue.

The 12-year veteran was released by the Tigers in June. He also has played with the Mets, Phillies, Rays, Nationals and Twins.

Ramos is a .271 career hitter with 134 homers and 527 RBIs in 981 games. The two-time All-Star won the Silver Slugger Award in 2016, when he batted .307 with 22 homers and 80 RBIs.

The Indians were off Tuesday after their game in Tampa Bay was postponed because of Tropical Storm Elsa. They'll play a doubleheader with the Rays on Wednesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports