Canada winger Tajon Buchanan is about to have a new manager.

Club Brugge announced the firing of Scott Parker on Wednesday, a day after his team crashed out of the Champions League on 7-1 aggregate to Benfica.

"Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Bruges," the club said in a terse statement.

Parker, 42, had been in charge of the club since Dec. 31. He finishes his time at the club with a record of 2-6-4 with Brugge sitting fourth in the Pro League, 21 points behind leaders Genk.

A native of South London, Parker began the season as manager of Bournemouth, but was fired in August after only four games in the wake of a 9-0 loss to Liverpool. He previously managed Fulham from 2019 to 2021.

Capped 18 times by England, Parker played for 21 senior seasons from 1997 to 2017 with Charlton Athletic, Norwich City, Chelsea, Newcastle, West Ham, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham.

He was named FWA Footballer of the Year in 2011 as a member of West Ham.