Canada's men's national team will take on New Zealand at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain on March 24 in John Herdman's first match in charge of the program.

Herdman, who coached Canada's women for nearly seven years, took over the men's team on January 8.

"This match is a great opportunity to be face to face with members of the Men’s National Team program and establish the foundations and relationships that will align Canada’s Men’s National Team Program towards a goal of consistent winning performances," Herdman said in a statement. "Outreach to the Men’s National Team player pool is part of our ongoing program review and I look forward to selecting a roster and preparing a team that will take on a very strong New Zealand side."

Canada played in nine internationals during 2017, going 4-3-2. This is Canada's first meeting with New Zealand since 1980. Herdman served as director of football for New Zealand from 2006 to 2008.

"New Zealand has and always will hold a special place in my heart as it gave me my first opportunity to work in international football as well as the chance to be part of leaving a special legacy with the Whole of Football Plan," Herdman said. "I am pleased that I will have the chance to begin this new chapter for Canada against New Zealand."

Among those available for selection for New Zealand include West Ham defender Winston Reid, Burnley striker Chris Wood and Vancouver Whitecaps duo Stefan Marinovic and Myer Bevan.