Cobb out again for Packers with hamstring injury

MINNEAPOLIS — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb will miss his sixth game this season because of a hamstring injury.

Cobb was sidelined Sunday at Minnesota for the third straight week, along with cornerback Kevin King (hamstring). Defensive end Mike Daniels (foot) and cornerback Bashaud Breeland (groin) were also out. Safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) returned from a one-game absence. Tight end Jimmy Graham (thumb) was in the lineup after being listed as questionable.

For the Vikings, linebacker Anthony Barr (hamstring) returned after a three-game absence. The previous time Minnesota hosted Green Bay, Barr's hit on Aaron Rodgers broke the quarterback's collarbone.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) missed his seventh straight game. Wide receiver Chad Beebe (hamstring), linebacker Ben Gedeon (concussion) and tight end David Morgan (knee) were also out.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL