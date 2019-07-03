Dunigan on Fajardo: 'He woke a lot of people up over last two weeks'

TORONTO — Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo, Calgary Stampeders receiver Eric Rogers and Hamilton Tiger-Cats defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis are the CFL's top performers for Week 3.

Fajardo, in his second career start, completed 24-of-31 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns (including a 98-yarder to Kyran Moore) as the Roughriders beat the Toronto Argonauts 32-7 on Canada Day. Fajardo also rushed for a touchdown.

Rogers had nine catches for 100 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner, as the Stamps rallied to beat the B.C. Lions 36-32 on Saturday.

Davis had three sacks, seven defensive tackles, a tackle for a loss and a pass knockdown in a 41-10 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Friday.

Through three weeks, no player has earned more than one top-performer honour.