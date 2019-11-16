Cody Fajardo is listed as the starter on the Saskatchewan Roughriders' depth chart for the Western Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The Roughriders released the depth chart Saturday, with Fajardo listed as the starter ahead of Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett.

Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson said on Thursday he was confident Fajardo would be able to play Sunday against the Blue Bombers.

Fajardo has been recovering from an oblique injury that forced him to miss the Roughriders' regular season finale against the Edmonton Eskimos. Harker led the Roughriders to a win in that game, finishing with 213 passing yards.

The 27-year-old Fajardo is a finalist for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award after finishing the year with 4,302 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Fajardo added another 611 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.

The Roughriders host the Blue Bombers in the Western Final Sunday at 4:30pm et/1:30pm pt on TSN1/3/4, with the winner advancing to the Grey Cup.