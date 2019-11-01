SC Express: Wild west still up for grabs

Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo was listed as the team's starter on their depth chart Friday, one day after missing practice with a back injury.

Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson told reporters Fajardo due to a pulled muscle in his back, suffered on Wednesday.

The Roughriders are in the driver's seat to clinch the West Division. If Saskatchewan beats the Eskimos on Saturday, or the Calgary Stampeders lose to the BC Lions Saturday, the Roughriders would earn a bye into the Western Final.

Fajardo has been the Roughriders' starting quarterback since taking over for an injured Zach Collaros in Week 1 of the regular season.

In 17 games for the Roughriders this season, the 27-year-old has thrown for 4,302 yards, 18 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Isaac Harker and Bryan Bennett took reps with the Roughriders' offence Thursday.

The Eskimos listed Trevor Harris, Greg Ellingson and C.J. Gable on the one-game injured list for Saturday's game.