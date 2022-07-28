Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback Cody Fajardo will return under centre for their Week 8 matchup against the B.C. Lions, according to the team's depth chart.

Some familiar faces return to the lineup this week vs. B.C. #BringIt pic.twitter.com/fPWP06WdH8 — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) July 28, 2022

Fajardo, 30, had been dealing with a lingering knee injury but was sidelined in last week's 31-21 loss at home against the Toronto Argonauts after testing positive for COVID-19. Backup QB Mason Fine was a game-time decision but ultimately, it was Jake Dolegala who got the start, throwing for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception in his CFL debut.

This past week has been incredibly hard on me physically and mentally. Covid absolutely kicked my butt. I am extremely excited to rejoin the group tomorrow and watch our squad show up and show out. Looking forward to seeing #ridernation bring it tomorrow! Be safe everyone! — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) July 23, 2022

"This past week has been incredibly hard on me physically and mentally. Covid absolutely kicked my butt. I am extremely excited to rejoin the group tomorrow and watch our squad show up and show out. Looking forward to seeing #ridernation bring it tomorrow! Be safe everyone!" Fajardo said on Twitter following the loss.

Fajardo joined the Riders in 2019 following a season with the BC Lions (2018) and two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts (2016-17). In his three seasons with the Roughriders, the University of Nevada product has played in 37 games, throwing for 8,760 yards, 40 touchdowns and 24 interceptions along with 1,177 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. He was named a CFL and West Division All-Star in 2019 and was the Roughriders; Most Outstanding Player in 2021.