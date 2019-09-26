Quarterback Cody Fajardo told TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor on Thursday that the Saskatchewan Roughriders have reached out to his representative to begin discussion on a contract extension beyond this season.

The 27-year-old pivot is a pending free agent at the end of the season.

“A couple of weeks go, (GM Jeremy O’Day) reached out to my agent and there was a little bit of back and forth. There hasn’t been any numbers talked but I love it here and it’s the first organization that’s given me an opportunity," Fajardo told Naylor.

“I think that says a lot about how I feel and how I am comfortable-wise. This province has shown me a lot of love.”​

In 12 games so far this season for the Riders, Fajardo has thrown for 2,862 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He has also rushed 70 times for 396 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fajardo spent last season with the BC Lions and the previous two years before that with the Argonauts in Toronto.