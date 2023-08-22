Quarterback Cody Fajardo took first-team reps with the Montreal Alouettes' offence Tuesday after missing the team's past two games with an upper-body injury, reports TSN's Kenzie Lalonde.

Following practice, Alouettes head coach Jason Maas announced that Fajardo will start against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Fajardo, 31, was a game-time decision for a second straight week last Saturday for the Alouettes after suffering a left shoulder injury in their game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in Week 9.

The University of Nevada product warmed up as his Alouettes were set to take on his former team in the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 10, but Caleb Evans got the start at quarterback, leading the Als over the Roughriders 41-12.

Evans got the start again for the Alouettes in Week 11, earning a one-point victory over the Ottawa Redblacks 25-24.

Fajardo has thrown for 1,877 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions in seven games this season.