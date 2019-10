Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo tweeted Sunday morning his car was broken into.

Waking up to your truck being rummaged through isn’t the best of feelings. To whoever snaked my sunglasses, car change and Fajardo toy Funko. You obviously needed it more than me. Have a great Thanksgiving with your new gifts. Haha — Cody Fajardo (@CodyFajardo17) October 13, 2019

