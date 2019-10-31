The road to 'Full Gear' continued as AEW Dynamite aired live on TSN2 from Charleston, West Virginia on Wednesday night.

World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody Rhodes grabbed the spotlight with their contract signing for the November 9 pay-per-view.

Cody, the challenger, signed the contract first after arriving via limo. Jericho put his feet on the table as the crowd booed him. Jericho said he was going to teach Cody what it’s like to be a loser and then signed the contract. “Calm down, hillbillies,” he told the crowd.

Jake Hager uses limo to beat up Dustin Rhodes

Jericho added he is “Le Champion” and “has class” and extended his hand to Cody, but Cody pulled him in tight. Jericho then said, “We can stay here all night Cody, but you might be needed elsewhere.” Video footage was then shown from outside the arena, with Sammy Guevara taunting Cody from outside while Jake Hager was seen slamming Dustin Rhodes' arm into the limo door. Cody ran out with MJF to rescue Dustin, while Jericho lit a cigar and smirked.

The main event of the night was the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Finals featuring The Lucha Bros vs. SCU, finishing with the Bros attempting the package piledriver stomp combo, but Scorpio Sky hitting a roll up for the victory for SCU to become the inaugural AEW Tag Team Champions.

The next show airs next Wednesday, November 6th, on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Charlotte, NC.