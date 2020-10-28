Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite is headlined by Cody defending his TNT Championship against Orange Cassidy in a lumberjack match with the Dark Order surrounding the ring. You can catch AEW Dynamite on Wednesday at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Lumberjack match for the TNT Championship: "The American Nightmare" Cody (c) (w/ Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) vs. "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy - It's the rematch that had to happen because the first contest between these two men settled nothing. On the Oct. 14 edition of Dynamite, Cody defended his TNT title against Cassidy and barely escaped with it. With Cody in a pinning predicament and Cassidy looking primed to win the title, the champion was saved by the bell with the match ruled a 20-minute time-limit draw. The rematch will have additional stakes, though. As they were during the first match, the Dark Order will once again be at ringside for Wednesday night's encounter, but this time in an official capacity as lumberjacks looking to inflict as much damage as possible on each man if they have the misfortune of leaving the ring. The Dark Order will be looking to soften up both men as a means to ensure that their leader, Mr. Brodie Lee, can once again get his hands on the TNT title. And if all that weren't enough on its own, Darby Allin still awaits the winner at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 6.

World Title Eliminator Tournament semi-final match: "The Cleaner" Kenny Omega vs. Penta El M 0 (w/ Eddie Kingston) - If you watched last week's edition of Dynamite, you know that Penta was defeated by his brother Rey Fenix in their quarter-final match, but the result of that match has since been vacated and Penta declared the winner when Fenix picked up an injury and is unable to advance in the tournament. Omega advanced after his :26 demolition of Sonny Kiss in the quarter-finals with the reborn Cleaner immediately hitting a V-Trigger and the One-Winged Angel to pick up the victory. Wednesday's match marks the first one-on-one encounter between Omega and Penta since their epic match at All In 2018. Considering the pedigree of these two men, what's at stake and their prior history, Wednesday night's match will be must-see TV.

World Title Eliminator Tournament semi-final match: "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Wardlow - Wardlow enters Wednesday night's match thanks to his hard-fought quarter-final win over Jungle Boy on last week's Dynamite. Page advanced to the semis by virtue of getting past Colt Cabana on the same show. Both men head into their match with much to prove. Wardlow wants to show the rest of AEW that he's more than simply MJF's heavy, while Page is seeking redemption after he and Omega dropped the AEW Tag Team Championship to FTR last month. Getting to the final of the tournament set for Full Gear would go a long way for both men to prove those points, but before they can do that, they'll have to get through each other.

Eddie Kingston vs. Matt Sydal - Before he gets another shot at Jon Moxley and the AEW World Championship at Full Gear, Eddie Kingston steps into the ring on Dynamite against a formidable opponent in the high-flying Matt Sydal. Just as Kingston and Moxley have a shared history, Sydal is no stranger to the Mad King, either, having taken on Kingston a number of times over the years. Wednesday night's match will mark the first singles match between Kingston and Sydal since the pair wrestled to a no-contest in 2005 at an IWA-Mid-South event in Iowa. While getting his hands on his former friend Moxley and taking home the AEW title is very much on Kingston's mind, it would be a grave mistake to overlook Sydal. Can Sydal slow down Kingston's momentum before the PPV?

NWA Women's World Championship Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Leyla Hirsch - The last time Dynamite viewers saw the NWA Women's World Championship, it was around the waist of Thunder Rosa, but there's a new champion and it's Serena Deeb. Deeb captured the title from Rosa on Tuesday night's UWN Primetime Live PPV and makes her first defence on Wednesday night against Hirsch. Hirsch is a new face to AEW fans. A member of Stardom's Tokyo Cyber Squad faction, Hirsch made her AEW debut in a losing effort against AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida on this week's AEW Dark. With Hirsch very much an unknown commodity, can she surprise Deeb and end her title reign before it even begins?

PLUS:

- After last week's Le Dinner Debonair, "The Demo God" Chris Jericho holds a town hall meeting with the rest of the Inner Circle to further discuss allowing MJF to potentially join their ranks

- Tony Schiavone conducts an interview with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and their opponents in the title match at Full Gear, the Young Bucks (Nick Jackson and Matt Jackson), fresh off the champions' brutal beatdown of their challengers at the end of last week's Dynamite