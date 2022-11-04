LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears activated left guard Cody Whitehair on Friday.

He had been on injured reserve since early October, when he hurt his right knee in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2.

The 30-year-old has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016, starting 99 games.

The Bears (3-5) host the Miami Dolphins (5-3) on Sunday.

