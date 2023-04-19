For a Team Canada squad looking to improve on last year’s fifth-place finish at the 2023 IIHF men’s U18 world hockey championship, there will be plenty of talent skating in the one of last big events ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft.

While some of the upcoming draft’s biggest names like Connor Bedard and Adam Fantilli will not be suiting up for Canada this year, it opens the door to let some of the other prospects take the spotlight.

Here are six 2023 draft-eligible players, along with a star prospect for the 2024 draft, to watch for Canada.

Carson Bjarnason – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

The Carberry, Man., product appeared in 47 games with the Western Hockey League’s Brandon Wheat Kings in 2022-23, recording a .900 save percentage and 3.08 goals-against average with a 21-19-5 record.

The 17-year-old is No. 38 on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button’s March list and is the highest-ranked goaltender.

“I think Carson Bjarnason is the best goalie in the draft,” said Button. “[He has] everything you want to see in a goaltender from the athletic ability, from what I would call an 18-year-old’s technical acumen to his game to his great sense and awareness around him.”

Bjarnason appeared in one game for Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, helping the Canadians win gold.

Lukas Dragicevic – Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Coming in at No. 35 on Button’s latest list, the 17-year-old from Richmond, B.C., had a prolific offensive season with the Tri-City Americans.

In 68 regular-season games, Dragicevic was fourth in WHL defensive scoring with 15 goals and 75 points and had four assists in six playoff games. Button compares Dragicevic to current New York Islanders defenceman Ryan Pulock.

“He’s a dyed in the wool competitor and he’s a thinker,” said Button of Dragicevic. “He looks to make plays, he’s ready to jump into an attack and everything he does is with the idea of how to take advantage of opponents and that can be in the defensive zone [or the] offensive zone, it can be in transition.”

As a 16-year-old at last year’s U18 tournament, he had a goal and three points in four games.

Colby Barlow – Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

The Owen Sound Attack captain turned in a strong sophomore season in the OHL after making the league’s All-Rookie Team in 2021-22.

“Colby Barlow to me is the definition of today’s power forward,” said Button. “He can shoot the puck, he can score and he’s hungry to score but he’s not just a scorer. He’s a good player, he’s an excellent penalty killer.

“To me, he’s got everything that translates to the NHL. I’d compare him to maybe a Timo Meier type player.”

Barlow, who is No. 7 on Button’s list, had 46 goals (fifth in the OHL) and 79 points in 59 games and had three goals in four playoff games as the Attack were swept by the London Knights.

The Orillia, Ont., product was also a point-per-game player on the 2022 gold-medal winning Hlinka Gretzky squad.

Calum Ritchie – Oshawa Generals (OHL)

The 25th-ranked player on Button’s March list, Ritchie didn’t explode offensively this season but Button says there is a lot to like about the 6-foot-2 winger.

“Calum has got so much ability and intelligence to his game,” said Button. “I think that the junior game gets scrambly and that affects some of his ability to impact the game in a significant way. I think everything he has translates to the NHL.

“When the game becomes more orderly, his intelligence, skating, understanding of the game, I think all those things are going [to help]. “He’s going to be a player that’s really going to take a big step up on my next list.”

Wearing the ‘A’ this season for the Oshawa Generals while scoring 24 goals and adding 35 assists in 59 regular season games, Ritchie helped Canada win gold at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup last summer and had the most assists (6) and points (10) in the tournament.

Matthew Wood – University of Connecticut (NCAA)

The lone NCAA player on Team Canada, Wood was the youngest player in men’s Division I college hockey this season.

The 17-year-old freshman scored 11 goals and notched 34 points in 35 games at UConn.

“He had a really good season at UConn,” said Button. “I would compare him to, and I got to be really careful with this, a lowercase Tage Thompson. “He’s got range. I don’t think he’s got the same type of all-around range in his game that Tage does. But he can score and he’s a big guy.”

Wood, who is 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, had two goals and five points to help Canada win gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and two goals in four games at the U18s last year.

Andrew Cristall – Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Cristall finished sixth in WHL scoring this season with 39 goals and 95 points in 54 regular season games along with one goal in four playoff games.

“Brain power,” said Button of Cristall. “I go to a game and if I don’t know where the puck is, I just find Andrew Cristall and there it is. “It’s like a magnet. He could score some really nice goals and create some really nice plays but he’s that stealth player, he knows how to play to his strengths.

“He’s got this fantastic awareness of the game, of what’s confronting him and what the opportunities are around him and the possibilities with his own teammates.”

Cristall had a goal and five assists in five games at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, winning gold.

Macklin Celebrini – Chicago Steel (USHL)

Celebrini is a top prospect for the 2024 draft and the 16-year-old spent the 2022-23 campaign skating with the Chicago Steel in the United States Hockey League.

The Vancouver, B.C., product tore apart the USHL in his first season, topping the league with 46 goals and 86 points in 50 games.

“Macklin Celebrini has a Jonathan Toews game,” said Button. “I watch Macklin play and it’s like, oh my god, it’s like watching Jonathan Toews at the same age.”

The 16-year-old is committed to Boston University and had a goal and an assist in four games at the 2022 U17 Hockey Challenge for Canada Black.