2h ago
Covington beats Woodley in welterweight bout at UFC Fight Night
Former interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has defeated Tyron Woodley via injury stoppage in the fifth round of the welterweight main event at UFC Fight Night.
TSN.ca Staff
Bronsteter: Covington made it clear he's the second best fighter in the division
