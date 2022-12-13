Former Bills WR Beasley to come out of retirement, rejoin team

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to join the Bills' practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Bills roster moves:



-Signed DT Brandin Bryant to the 53-man roster



-Signed WR Cole Beasley to the practice squad



-Released DT C.J. Brewer



-Released WR Marquez Stevenson from the practice squad — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) December 13, 2022

Beasley, 33, appeared in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season before deciding to retire on October 5. He registered four catches for 17 yards in those two games.

He originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in the 2012 season, but never made a splash in the league until joining the Bills ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Beasley set career highs in catches (82) and yards (967) in 2020-21, where he earned Second-team All-Pro honours at the slot receiver position.

In his 11-year career, Beasley has 554 catches for 5726 yards and 34 touchdowns.