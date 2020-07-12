11m ago
Custer earns first career win at NASCAR Quaker State 400
Cole Custer captured the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway on Sunday, the first career victory for the rookie driver. Aric Almirola won the opening stage of the race and Brad Keselowski won Stage 2, aided by the caution that came out at Lap 154 while he was making a pit stop.
TSN.ca Staff
