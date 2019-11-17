WINNIPEG — Cole Maier scored twice as the Manitoba Moose beat the San Antonio Rampage 5-2 on Sunday to stretch their American Hockey League win streak to six games.

Maier's second of the game, 3:26 into the third period, broke a 2-2 tie and was the first of three consecutive goals scored by Manitoba (9-8-0) over the final 20 minutes.

Kristian Vesalainen, Leon Gawanke and Andrei Chibisov supplied the rest of the Moose offence.

Mike Vecchione and Jordan Kyrou scored for the Rampage (6-5-5), who have lost five straight.

Moose goaltender Mikhail Berdin stopped 35 shots. San Antonio's Ville Husso made 28 saves.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2019.