BRECLAV, Czech Republic — Cole Perfetti scored two goals in regulation and three more in a shootout as Canada edged Sweden 3-2 in a semifinal at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup on Friday.

The win sends Canada to the gold medal final of the annual under-18 men's hockey tournament, where it will face Russia on Saturday at 11 am ET (TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5). Canada has won the tournament 10 of the past 11 years.

Russia beat Finland 4-1 in the other semifinal.

Perfetti, a native of Whitby, Ont., had five goals and two assists in three games in the first round of the tournament.

Daniel Ljungman and Hugo Styf scored for Sweden.

Canada outshot Sweden 41-23.