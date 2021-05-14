1h ago
Reinhardt scores in OT, Belleville Senators extend win streak to five
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Cole Reinhardt scored the winner 18 seconds into overtime, and the Belleville Senators picked up their fifth straight victory with a 3-2 win Friday against the Manitoba Moose.
Logan Brown and Jonathan Aspirot also scored while Mads Sogaard made 26 saves for the Senators (15-15-1)
Mikhail Berrdin stopped 37-of-40 shots for the Moose (18-11-5), who extended their point streak to 13 games at 10-0-3.
Jeff Malott and Haralds Egle supplied the goals for Manitoba.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2026.