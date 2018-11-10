Could Collaros' status for Sunday be in real jeopardy?

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released their depth chart for the Western Semi-Final against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Sunday, and Zach Collaros is listed atop the quarterbacks.

The Roughriders do have four quarterbacks on the roster however, with Collaros followed by Brandon Bridge, David Watford, and the recently signed Drew Tate.

Roughriders head coach Chris Jones was noncommittal on his starting QB for the Western Semi-Final after Bridge took a significant portion of snaps in Friday's practice.

Collaros suffered a head injury in the team's regular season finale against the BC Lions on October 27.

Jones said Friday the team is preparing everyone for Sunday's game against the Blue Bombers.