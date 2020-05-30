The College Football Hall of Fame was damaged during protests in Atlanta Friday night, police confirmed in a statement.

The College Football Hall of Fame was near the epicentre of protests and demonstrations over George Floyd’s death in Atlanta, according to a report from ESPN. Floyd, a black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis earlier in the week.

Photos and videos showed the front windows of the College Football Hall of Fame were smashed.

"Protesters continue damaging businesses, looting and setting fire to buildings," Atlanta Police Department Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement Saturday morning, per the ESPN report. "There has been looting at the College Football Hall of Fame ... and many other businesses. We are grateful for the assistance being provided by multiple local and state law enforcement partners as we work to minimize the damage being caused by these individuals and to restore order in our city."